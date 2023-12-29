First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% in the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth $1,064,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.70. 347,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

