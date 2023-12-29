First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Trading 0.4% Higher

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $26.36. 33,484 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 29,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $131.47 million, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

About First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

