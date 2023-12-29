FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Director Sells C$21,590.00 in Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$215.90, for a total transaction of C$21,590.00.

Joan Eloise Sproul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 30th, Joan Eloise Sproul sold 200 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$196.62, for a total transaction of C$39,324.00.

FirstService Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:FSV opened at C$215.23 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$164.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$223.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$208.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$204.22. The company has a market cap of C$9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59. The company had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 7.6762513 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

