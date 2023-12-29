Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Up to $1.51

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.71. Fisker shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 26,885,036 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FSR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Fisker Stock Up 21.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.10 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 638.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.17%. Fisker’s quarterly revenue was up 512757.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fisker

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 3rd quarter worth $31,924,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,254,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,634 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 10,188,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,328 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,314,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 3rd quarter worth $5,367,000. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Articles

