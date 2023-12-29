Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.44 and last traded at $27.50. 258,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 732,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FVRR shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FVRR

Fiverr International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after buying an additional 62,674 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Fiverr International by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 352,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 153,202 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth $3,882,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter worth $3,291,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 32.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.