Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.082 dividend. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.