FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.28 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $635,274,000. State Street Corp grew its position in General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in General Electric by 106,570.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after buying an additional 6,242,901 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.25. 218,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,696,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.45. General Electric has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $129.20.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

