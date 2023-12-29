FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $453,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.72. 15,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.