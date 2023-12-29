FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 3.5% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after buying an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after buying an additional 503,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after buying an additional 355,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

DIA stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $377.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,460. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $352.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.14. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $314.97 and a 1 year high of $377.69.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

