Focused Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Focused Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,155,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.9% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of CVS Health worth $80,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lane Generational LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 54,391 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 78.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $78.97 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $93.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

