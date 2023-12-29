Focused Investors LLC Sells 18,200 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Focused Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,155,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.9% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.09% of CVS Health worth $80,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lane Generational LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 54,391 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 78.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

CVS stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76. The stock has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.