Focused Investors LLC Sells 21,400 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Focused Investors LLC cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,810,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 5.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Morgan Stanley worth $147,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 152.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 360,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 539,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 222,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 68,782 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.51.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $93.65 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.63.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

