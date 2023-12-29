Focused Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up approximately 7.2% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $203,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $468.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $465.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $515.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.