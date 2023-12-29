Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Shares Down 0.3%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.09. 9,206 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 9,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
Franklin Wireless Trading Up 8.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $39.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18.
Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Franklin Wireless
Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.
