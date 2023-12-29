Frax Share Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $689.89 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Frax Share has a market cap of $689.89 million and approximately $28.30 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for $9.09 or 0.00021269 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,918,815 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

