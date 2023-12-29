Future Of Fintech Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $811.50 Million (FOF)

Future Of Fintech (FOF) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Future Of Fintech token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Future Of Fintech has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Future Of Fintech has a total market capitalization of $811.50 million and $1.30 worth of Future Of Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Future Of Fintech Profile

Future Of Fintech launched on December 7th, 2021. Future Of Fintech’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Future Of Fintech’s official website is fofmine.com. Future Of Fintech’s official Twitter account is @fofcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FOF tokens can be used to exchange tokens for all projects under the FOF GROUP. FOF Coin is issued as the key currency of projects within the FOF Group. It can be used as the main coin in this ecosystem businesses such as DeFi, Metaverse, NFT, and BNB in Binance as well.

[Telegram](https://t.me/fof%5Fofficial)[Medium](https://medium.com/@FOF%5FOfficial)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485165/fof-white-paper-final%5Fver1.pdf)”

