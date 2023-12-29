Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Gaia Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 million, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

In other news, Chairman Jirka Rysavy acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,975,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,132,664.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gaia by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

