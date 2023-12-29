GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Up 5.6%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.34. Approximately 3,647,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 4,672,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -601.97 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $65,030.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,495.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,872 shares of company stock valued at $260,835 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,283,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,160,000 after acquiring an additional 345,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,277,000 after purchasing an additional 145,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,165,000 after purchasing an additional 311,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,774,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,536,000 after purchasing an additional 157,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 11.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,316,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,131,000 after buying an additional 243,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

