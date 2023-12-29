General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 23,133 shares.The stock last traded at $43.07 and had previously closed at $43.37.

General American Investors Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54.

Get General American Investors alerts:

General American Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

General American Investors Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors during the third quarter worth $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in General American Investors during the second quarter worth $78,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in General American Investors during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.