General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 23,133 shares.The stock last traded at $43.07 and had previously closed at $43.37.
General American Investors Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54.
General American Investors Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th.
Institutional Trading of General American Investors
General American Investors Company Profile
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
