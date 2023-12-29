General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 19.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 5.1% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.09. 57,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,700. The company has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $258.81.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

