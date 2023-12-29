General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,030,000 after acquiring an additional 61,316 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $128.34 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $129.20. The stock has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

