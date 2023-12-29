Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Gentex Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. Gentex has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gentex

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Gentex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Gentex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

