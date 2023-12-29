Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 98.1% from the November 30th total of 969,200 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 218,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 24,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 53,038 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 47,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 98.43 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.26 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on THRM. Argus lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

