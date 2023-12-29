Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Down 4.3%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 3,014,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 6,535,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Geron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.26% and a negative net margin of 55,138.49%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Geron in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Geron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

