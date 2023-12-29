Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Short Interest Update

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Giga-tronics Price Performance

Giga-tronics stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. Giga-tronics has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $1.29.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 601.98%.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

Giga-tronics Incorporated designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized precision electronic equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Radio Frequency (RF) Solutions, Power Electronics & Displays, and Precision Electronic Solutions.

