GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.34. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $1.89.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
