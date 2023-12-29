GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.34. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

