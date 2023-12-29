Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GKOS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.30.

Get Glaukos alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Glaukos

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of GKOS opened at $80.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average of $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.11. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $86.53.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 79,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $6,789,873.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,700.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 79,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $6,789,873.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,700.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,219 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth $1,683,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Glaukos by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 161,775 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Glaukos by 31.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter valued at $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.