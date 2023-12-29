Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $7.05 on January 8th

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 7.053 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of BITS traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.22. 6,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 million, a P/E ratio of -110.02 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $67.55.

Institutional Trading of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

