Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.00

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:CHB traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 988. Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74.
About Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF
