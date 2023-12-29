Global X Clean Tech ETF (CTEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X Clean Tech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

CTEC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.94. 2,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 million, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $17.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Clean Tech ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 1,167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000.

About Global X Clean Tech ETF

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

