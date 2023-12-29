Global X Clean Tech ETF (CTEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X Clean Tech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Performance

Global X Clean Tech ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.94. 2,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,250. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82.

Institutional Trading of Global X Clean Tech ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 1,167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Company Profile

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

