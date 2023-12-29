Global X Green Building ETF (NASDAQ:GRNR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Global X Green Building ETF (NASDAQ:GRNR – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X Green Building ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

Global X Green Building ETF Price Performance

GRNR opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.12. Global X Green Building ETF has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Green Building ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Green Building ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Green Building ETF (NASDAQ:GRNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 43.24% of Global X Green Building ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Global X Green Building ETF

The Global X Green Building ETF (GRNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Green Building index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global companies involved in Green Building development, management, and technologies. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics GRNR was launched on Apr 11, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

