Global X Metaverse ETF (VR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Global X Metaverse ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. 1,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of -1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59. Global X Metaverse ETF has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

About Global X Metaverse ETF

The Global X Metaverse ETF (VR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 40 global companies that derive revenue from or have primary business operations associated with the Metaverse. VR was launched on Apr 26, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

