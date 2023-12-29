Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.11

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X Millennial Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.004.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MILN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.74. The company had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,758. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $115.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Global X Millennial Consumer ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Millennial Consumer ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 271.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the third quarter worth $259,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 85.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.