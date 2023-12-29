Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on January 8th

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFAS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

