Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EFAS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. 1,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $14.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFAS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

