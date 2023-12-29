Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.38 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

