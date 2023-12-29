Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QYLD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.36. 537,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,098,081. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period.

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.