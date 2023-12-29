Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (QTR) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.11 on January 8th

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Price Performance

Shares of QTR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 518. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $26.32.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 61.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (QTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ 100 stocks and aims to protect the fund from significant negative movements or tail risk by purchasing quarterly Index put options. QTR was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

