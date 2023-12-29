Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRET traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.30. 6,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,970. The firm has a market cap of $260.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $24.86.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRET. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 152,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 942,405 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.