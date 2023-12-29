Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Update

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 1,853.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Glucose Health Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GLUC opened at $0.32 on Friday. Glucose Health has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26.

Get Glucose Health alerts:

About Glucose Health

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.