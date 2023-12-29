Graham (NYSE:GHC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Graham Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $695.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $630.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $597.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.04. Graham has a 1 year low of $545.00 and a 1 year high of $702.40.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.67%.

Insider Activity at Graham

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $607.24 per share, with a total value of $60,724.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,328,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Graham by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 27,384.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 219,901 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Graham by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.