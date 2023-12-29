Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.08% of Incyte worth $10,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Incyte by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Incyte by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 1,458.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.79.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.03.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.32 million. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.