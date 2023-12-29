Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,385 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 112,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.42 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.00.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

