Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $163.12 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.03 and a 12 month high of $165.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.66. The stock has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

View Our Latest Report on AMAT

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.