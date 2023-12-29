Grimes & Company Inc. Has $14.17 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,614 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $145.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

