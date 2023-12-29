Grimes & Company Inc. Has $17.44 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $17,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

