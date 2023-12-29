Grimes & Company Inc. Has $9.02 Million Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,972 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of F5 worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 6.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $871,657,000 after purchasing an additional 361,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in F5 by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $851,834,000 after buying an additional 163,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in F5 by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $440,993,000 after buying an additional 134,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,538,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,090,000 after buying an additional 35,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $179.70 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $180.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total value of $353,078.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,635,109.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total transaction of $353,078.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,635,109.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,697 shares of company stock worth $2,074,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

