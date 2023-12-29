Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $157.31 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

Read Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.