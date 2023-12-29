Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,961 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.08% of Expedia Group worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Expedia Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Expedia Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $153.28 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,477 shares of company stock worth $10,980,725. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.68.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

